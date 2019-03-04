Carole Forced to Apologise After Being Widely Mocked by Irish Journalists

Carole Cadwalladr’s latest ‘explosive’ exposé on the cosy relationship between Facebook and the Irish Government hasn’t had the quite the reaction she was hoping for after she managed to insult the more or less the entire Irish media with this blithely condescending tweet:

As countless Irish journalists quickly pointed out, they had already paid plenty of attention to the story when it was first reported. Almost two years ago…

Carole eventually posted a series of non-apologies this morning, going for the ‘my grossly patronising tweet wasn’t really meant to cause offence’ approach. Are there any other journalists she’s managed not to fall out with yet?