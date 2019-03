The latest ConHome Tory leadership survey is out, with Boris Johnson still the clear favourite among Tory members for next leader of the party. Boris is comfortably ahead of the pack with 24.5%, Raab is second with 12.5% with Gove third on 9.5%. Born again Brexiteers Javid and Hunt are next, with the Saj on 8.6% and Jacob Rees-Mogg tying with Hunt on 7.3%. Amber Rudd is the only outspoken Remainer to register any level of support, and that’s only a paltry 3.4%…