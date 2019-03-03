McDonnell’s Second Referendum Dishonesty

A broad selection of apparently entirely unironic quotes from John McDonnell this morning about the importance of honesty in politics as he tries to defend Labour’s second referendum U-turn: “we’ve got to be honest with people”, “we’ve been straight with people”, “we’ve got to respect people’s views on this”. He’s right, “people have had enough of politicians who say one thing and actually do another”…

