#Marr: Will the government be breaking a promise if #Brexit is delayed? International Trade Secretary Liam Fox: “I hope we can avoid that” https://t.co/kakizrGsLS pic.twitter.com/IqHUMptX1U — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) March 3, 2019

A far cry from the unequivocal promises the Government has repeatedly given over the past two years…