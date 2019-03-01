SpAd List: Bumper Edition

Guido brings you a bumper edition of the SpAd List to keep you up to date on the inner machinations of the Government machine. Deep breath…

Former Osborne adviser Baroness Eleanor Shawcross is Amber Rudd’s Chief of Staff at DWP – Jean-Andre Prager is now officially only at No 10 but still has a desk at DWP. Former CRD-er Declan Lyons is now at DEFRA with Gove. Claire Pearsall is SpAd to Immigration Minister Caroline Noakes. Guy Newey departed from BEIS last year to work in the energy sector.

Elliot Roy has replaced Jenny Donelan at Scotland, while former Hague adviser Anthony Mangnall has replaced Sophie Traherne at Wales. Busy Chief Whip Julian Smith is also advised by CSJ alumna Claire Coutinho, Lilah Howson-Smith and Ross Reid, who is shared with Number 10. And finally, Gaj Wallooppillai has replaced Amy Fisher as Head of Outreach at CCHQ.

Let Guido know any further updates…