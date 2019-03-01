Nick Timothy: Theresa May Sees Brexit as a “Damage Limitation Exercise”

Theresa May sees #Brexit as “a damage limitation exercise”, according to her ex-aide Nick Timothy PM’s former chief of staff speaks to @bbclaurak for BBC2 documentary ‘Inside the Brexit Storm’ [tap to expand] https://t.co/qHntZ2k0ei pic.twitter.com/9BF8S6FCAk — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) March 1, 2019

The inexorable truth straight from the mouth of the adviser who knew her best. Much as Timothy rightly took much of the blame for the 2017 election debacle, if anything the long-term damage done by removing the true Brexit believer from May’s inner circle has been far greater…