George Eustice Tears Into Grandstanding Remain Ministers

Former Farming Minister George Eustice has laid into grandstanding Remain ministers for flaunting resignation threats around in the press, after his own principled resignation yesterday. Speaking to TalkRadio, he attacked them for “trying to buffet the Prime Minister around through threats of resignation”, adding “that’s no way to behave as a minister”. Cabinet Ministers who have happily sat in Government on a “no deal is better than a bad deal” platform for two years now publicly blackmailing the PM into reversing that policy is a truly shameful spectacle…

Eustice privately made his case to the Prime Minister and then simply submitted his resignation when he felt he could no longer continue. Without any highly embarrassing Richard Harrington-style media antics in advance…