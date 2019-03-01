Chuka Uses the Royal We

Chuka appeared to use the royal we when thanking This Week for having him on the show last night. It’s unlike Chuka to be so self aggrandising like that…
The Myth of the ‘Millenial’ Corbyn Project | Speccie
Will Automation Move Us to a Four-Day Week? | Comment Central
Why the Beeb’s Brexit Day Won’t Work | UnHerd
May Could Claim Unlikely Triumph on March 12 | The Times
10 Reasons Suspending Williamson Was Right | Red Roar
Understand Terrorism is Beyond Ideology | Comment Central
Mortal Threat to Germany’s Car Industry | Bloomberg
Irish Navy Impounding NI Fishing Boats | BBC
Why Labour Needs a Moral Revival | Giles Fraser
The Guardian’s Anti-Brexit Fake News | Matt Kilcoyne
Rats Have Rights Too | ConWoman
The Quiet Rise of Andrea Leadsom | Iain Dale
There Are No Real Winners in the Culture War | Vice
Eight Lawyers Will Judge Cox’s Codpiece | Jonathan Isaby
Moral Cowardice of Tory Ministers | ConWoman
Will Automation Move Us to a Four-Day Week? | Comment Central
Why the Beeb’s Brexit Day Won’t Work | UnHerd
May Could Claim Unlikely Triumph on March 12 | The Times
10 Reasons Suspending Williamson Was Right | Red Roar
Understand Terrorism is Beyond Ideology | Comment Central
Mortal Threat to Germany’s Car Industry | Bloomberg
Irish Navy Impounding NI Fishing Boats | BBC
Why Labour Needs a Moral Revival | Giles Fraser
The Guardian’s Anti-Brexit Fake News | Matt Kilcoyne
Rats Have Rights Too | ConWoman
The Quiet Rise of Andrea Leadsom | Iain Dale
There Are No Real Winners in the Culture War | Vice
Eight Lawyers Will Judge Cox’s Codpiece | Jonathan Isaby
Moral Cowardice of Tory Ministers | ConWoman