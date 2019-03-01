Brexit Blame Game: Leave Voters Blame Saboteur MPs

The narrative is starting to become fashionable that it will somehow be Brexiteers’ fault if Brexit doesn’t happen. If there is any truth to this at all it is only because Brexiteers have been forced into such a dire position than they are increasingly facing a terrible dilemma of voting for May’s deal against their consciences or risking an even worse Brexit outcome. Trying to pin the blame on them for staying loyal for so long to a Government that was systematically pulling the wool over their eyes is a questionable reimagining of history…

It turns out actual Brexit voters don’t agree either. YouGov asked Leave voters who they would “consider to be responsible” if Brexit ends up not taking place. In top spot, with 82% saying they would bear “a lot” or “some” of the responsibility, were “MPs who opposed Theresa May’s Brexit deal because they wanted to stop Brexit.” In second place was the EU itself, with 80% giving them the blame, while 80% also blamed MPs who wanted a softer Brexit, although to a lesser degree.

Jeremy Corbyn and “the media” also shoulder a lot of the blame, Theresa May gets off lightly in relative terms. Leave voters are also largely sympathetic towards MPs who opposed the deal because they wanted a ‘harder’ Brexit or no deal at all, only 29% and 26% give them “a lot” of responsibility if that leads to Brexit not happening. Fundamentally it is a collective failure of the political class who gave the decision to the people but still haven’t been able to come to terms with the fact that the people didn’t give answer they wanted…