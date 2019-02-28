Unskilled Migration Down, Skilled Migration Up

New ONS figures have revealed that EU migration is down substantially from the date of the referendum, and non-EU migration is up. Many liberal Brexiteers campaigned to use Brexit as an opportunity to end ‘passport discrimination’ against people from outside the EU, on this evidence the balance is already improving…

More interestingly, the ONS has revealed that the biggest drop within EU migration has come from the A8 Eastern European countries that joined the bloc in 2004. Migrants from these countries are more likely to be low skilled, wheres migrants from the original EU15 are more likely to be higher skilled.

Most analysis shows that people overwhelmingly care about more control rather than absolute numbers of migrants. There is little concern in the country over the prospect of more highly skilled migrants, but much more concern over an excess of low skilled workers. Controlling low-skilled migration was an important factor in why many people voted for Brexit, they are getting what they voted for…

February 28, 2019 at 1:09 pm

Euro News



Quote of the Day

Andrea Jenkyns accuses PM of acting in bad faith…

“I would not be surprised if we were promised that it would be looked at in the next stage to gain support but then be immediately dropped once the withdrawal agreement had gone through. The government needs to work on building up trust as many of us feel that we have been strung along.”

