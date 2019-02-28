Lib Dem Earl Asks What Government is Doing about High Price of Theatre Tickets

The Earl of Glasgow, one of the four hereditary Lib Dem peers, has made a weighty intervention in the Lords… to challenge the Government over what it is doing to tackle the high price of theatre tickets. Good to see the Lib Dems focusing on the issues most important to voters…
