George Eustice Resigns as Minister over ‘Brexit Humiliation’

Farming Minister George Eustice has resigned today over concerns the Government will back an extension to Article 50. He has said he will support the Withdrawal Agreement in the meaningful vote, but that he will back measures, if necessary for the UK to “reclaim our freedom first and talk afterwards.” He does not hold back in saying the EU Commission has not behaved honourably throughout these negotiations…

“I have stuck with the Government through a series of undignified retreats. However I fear that developments this week will lead to a sequence of events culminating in the EU dictating the terms of any extension requested and the final humiliation of our country.”

Read his punchy resignation letter in full here…