Brexiteers To March from Sunderland to Westminster

Leave Means Leave have announced the ‘March to Leave’ where over the course of thirteen days, Brexiteers will be marching the length of Enlgand from Sunderland down to Westminster, in time for our scheduled departure from the European Union on March 29th. The route pays homage to the working class Jarrow March of 1936…

The campaign was launched this afternoon by Nigel Farage, John Longworth, Esther McVey, and Richard Tice. Each day the marchers will travel between two locations with Leave Means Leave inviting Brexiteers from up and down the country to join them for some (or all!) of the way. Each day they’ll be walking for an average of five hours. Guido wonders how much time they’ll be spending in pubs along the way…

There are two categories of people who want to join in on the march; cheerleaders who join the core marchers at the start and finish of each leg, cheering them on, and the core marchers who pay a one off fee of £50 and receive fully paid accommodation, official kit, and breakfast and dinner for all the days they are able to join the march. They will be releasing more details on how to become a ‘cheerleader’ closer to the march…