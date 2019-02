In the last quarter of 2018, the Conservative Party out-raised the Labour Party by almost six million pounds, with Labour raising just £1,606,597, compared to the Conservatives’ £7,396,361. Although, as the official opposition, Labour bagged an extra £2,131,978 in taxpayers’ money as well, taking their Q4 haul to almost £4 million. Could Labour’s anti-Semitism scandals and dire poll performance be beginning to hit them in the pocket..?