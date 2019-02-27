Sajid’s Amendment Confusion

Among some confusion Sajid Javid confirms ministers will back the Costa amendment on guaranteeing EU citizens rights under no-deal pic.twitter.com/C2UnOnxf5J — Nicholas Mairs (@Nicholas_Mairs) February 27, 2019

The Home Secretary appeared quite surprised when taking questions from the Home Affairs Select Committee, when he learned that the Prime Minister had signalled opposition to the Costa amendment, which would guarantee EU citizens rights under no-deal. Especially as the Prime Minister had already guaranteed them…

Government sources tell Guido that Sajid is right on this one, and that they support the ambition of the amendment, although they haven’t yet revealed whether or not they will be backing Alberto Costa’s specific amendment. Backing it would be obvious decision. It is overwhelmingly likely to pass with or without Government support. Equivocating on this in the first place was a terrible call from the PM…

UPDATE: The Government is now formally backing the Costa amendment. After a pointless row and resignation…