Polar Bear Numbers Reach New Highs

A new paper written by zoologist Dr Susan Crockford to mark International Polar Bear Day today has found that global polar bear numbers have continued to rise. Numbers have been steadily increasing since 2005, with 2018 data estimating the highest number of polar bears globally since they were protected by international treaty in 1973.

Numbers are so high that Inuit leaders have been pleading with he Canadian government for more polar bear population control as violent attacks against native populations have dramatically risen in recent years. Far from the 2007 predictions of a 67% decline in global polar bear numbers, the new report reveals that numbers have risen to the highest levels in decades. Happy International Polar Bear Day!