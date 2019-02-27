May Fudges No Deal Commitment

May was put on the spot at PMQs over whether she was still committed to leaving the EU with or without a deal. There was a collector’s item as May restated her “no deal is better than a bad deal” mantra for the first time in a long time, otherwise the rest of the answer was basically just fudge. The stark reality for Brexiteers is that May’s long-held commitment to no deal is increasingly looking like just another policy-in-name-only…