May Fudges No Deal Commitment

May was put on the spot at PMQs over whether she was still committed to leaving the EU with or without a deal. There was a collector’s item as May restated her “no deal is better than a bad deal” mantra for the first time in a long time, otherwise the rest of the answer was basically just fudge. The stark reality for Brexiteers is that May’s long-held commitment to no deal is increasingly looking like just another policy-in-name-only…

February 27, 2019 at 1:07 pm

Sketch Round-Up



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Andrea Leadsom told BBC Radio 4’s Today

“He’s made his views on Brexit on the record, and the problem with that of course is that the chair’s impartiality is absolutely essential. … He’s made his views known on Brexit… it’s a matter for him but nevertheless it’s a challenge and all colleagues need to form their own view of that.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.