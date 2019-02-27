Corbyn Emails All Tory MPs Asking Them to Back His Soft Brexit Amendment

Jeremy Corbyn has taken the unusual step of emailing all Conservative and DUP MPs asking them to consider backing his amendment today backing the soft Brexit plan he proposed to the PM earlier this month. Corbyn reaching new levels of desperation to avoid having to formally back a second referendum?
Tory Brexiteers Soften Their Position | The Times
Socialism: The Failed Idea that Never Dies | Dr Niemietz
Can Books Save a Dying Town? | UnHerd
Why Wouldn’t May Back Another Brexit Delay? | ConHome
The Trouble With TIGgers | UnHerd
May’s No-Leave, No-Deal Brexit | Comment Central
Corbyn is All Talk and No Trousers | Alan Johnson
A Socialist Carol (Part 1) | Kristian Niemietz
The Secret Lives of Facebook Moderators | The Verge
Lower Tariffs Mean Greater Prosperity | Get Britain Out
How Government Can Block Cooper Bill | Robert Craig
What Netflix Don’t Want You To Know | UnHerd
Tom Watson Founding New Internal Labour Group | BBC
Mysterious Finances of Arron Banks | Bloomberg
Brexiteers Are Not Far-Right Zealots | Boris
Socialism: The Failed Idea that Never Dies | Dr Niemietz
Can Books Save a Dying Town? | UnHerd
Why Wouldn’t May Back Another Brexit Delay? | ConHome
The Trouble With TIGgers | UnHerd
May’s No-Leave, No-Deal Brexit | Comment Central
Corbyn is All Talk and No Trousers | Alan Johnson
A Socialist Carol (Part 1) | Kristian Niemietz
The Secret Lives of Facebook Moderators | The Verge
Lower Tariffs Mean Greater Prosperity | Get Britain Out
How Government Can Block Cooper Bill | Robert Craig
What Netflix Don’t Want You To Know | UnHerd
Tom Watson Founding New Internal Labour Group | BBC
Mysterious Finances of Arron Banks | Bloomberg
Brexiteers Are Not Far-Right Zealots | Boris