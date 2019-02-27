Corbyn Emails All Tory MPs Asking Them to Back His Soft Brexit Amendment

Jeremy Corbyn has taken the unusual step of emailing all Conservative and DUP MPs asking them to consider backing his amendment today backing the soft Brexit plan he proposed to the PM earlier this month. Corbyn reaching new levels of desperation to avoid having to formally back a second referendum?

February 27, 2019 at 3:50 pm

