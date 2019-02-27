Chris Williamson Plays Down Labour Anti-Semitism in Apology

Chris Williamson has finally caved to calls for an apology for his comments alleging that the Labour Party has been “too apologetic” about anti-Semitism within its ranks.
“I deeply regret, and apologise for, my recent choice of words when speaking about how the Labour Party has responded to the ongoing fight against anti-Semitism inside of our party.”
But within his apology Williamson played down the level of anti-Semitism in the party, alleging that “there have been very few cases of anti-Semitism in the Labour Party.” This will come as a surprise to Jewish MPs and members of the Labour Party who have been on the receiving end of torrents of abuse…
Senior figures in the Labour Party are calling for far more than an apology. Will the Labour Leadership listen..?
Read his apology in full below…
The Labour Party is an anti-racist patty. It is the only party that has stood shoulder-to-shoulder with religious and ethnic minorities in their decades-long fight against racism, discrimination and prejudice In the United Kingdom.
On a personal level, I have been an anti-racist all my life. As a former member of the Anti-Nazi League. I participated in direct action to confront foul anti-Semites In the streets. I reject racism ethically and morally. It has no place in the Labour Party or in our country.
It pains me greatly, therefore, that anyone should believe that it is my intention to minimise the cancerous and pernicious nature of anti-Semitism. I deeply regret, and apologise for, my recent choice of words when speaking about how the Labour Party has responded to the ongoing fight against anti-Semitism inside of our party. I was trying to stress how much the party has done to tackle anti-Semitism.
Our movement can never be “too apologetic” about racism within our ranks. Whilst it Is true that there have been very few cases of anti-Semitism in the Labour Party – something I believe is often forgotten when discussing this Issue – it is also true that those few are too many.
It is precisely because of our party’s historic struggle against racism that we have taken it upon ourselves to strengthen our rules, to Improve our disciplinary procedures and to redouble our efforts to take on anti-Semites. We have held ourselves to a higher standard than any other political party when it comes to anti-racism – and rightly so.
I am therefore sorry for how I chose to express myself on this issue within our party. This Is a fight that I want to be an ally in. In future, I will take it upon myself to be more considered in my remarks. and ensure they reflect the Labour Party’s unswerving and unfaltering commitment to anti-racism and the fight against anti-Semitism.