Chris Williamson Plays Down Labour Anti-Semitism in Apology

Chris Williamson has finally caved to calls for an apology for his comments alleging that the Labour Party has been “too apologetic” about anti-Semitism within its ranks.

“I deeply regret, and apologise for, my recent choice of words when speaking about how the Labour Party has responded to the ongoing fight against anti-Semitism inside of our party.”

But within his apology Williamson played down the level of anti-Semitism in the party, alleging that “there have been very few cases of anti-Semitism in the Labour Party.” This will come as a surprise to Jewish MPs and members of the Labour Party who have been on the receiving end of torrents of abuse…

Senior figures in the Labour Party are calling for far more than an apology. Will the Labour Leadership listen..?

Read his apology in full below…