British Universities Score Best Ever Global Ranking

British universities saw their best ever placing in the QS global university rankings this year. They took the top spot in 13 subjects, up from 10 last year. Despite Remainers warning us before the referendum that “Brexit could push British universities down global rankings”…

The Times reported that experts are saying “Britain is benefiting from the rise in tuition fees in 2012” that enabled a big expansion in student numbers and facilities. Nick Hillman, the director of the Higher Education Policy Institute said that with tuition fees under review this years results could represent the high water mark. Ditching the current fee system would do serious harm to our international rankings, and places for disadvantaged students domestically….