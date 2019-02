Peers were surprised when Lord Adonis failed to turn up to table his own motion designed to kill a piece of the Government’s no deal legislation late on Monday night. It turns out Adonis failed to show as he was busy delivering a “what if” lecture in the Speaker’s House on his personal hero Roy Jenkins. All very well but how is Adonis ever going to succeed in his crusade to stop Brexit if he’s blowing off opportunities to derail no deal laws in favour of self-aggrandising speaking events?