Despite countless commitments to leave on 29th March 2019, Theresa May today explicitly said she would give Parliament the power to delay Brexit beyond then. The timetable she set out is as follows:

Tuesday 12th March: Meaningful Vote

Wednesday 13th March: No Deal Vote

Thursday 14th March: Extending Article 50 Vote

The UK will now only leave without a deal if the House of Commons votes again for that outcome. Despite having overwhelmingly voted to set it as the legal default in 2017…