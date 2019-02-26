John Mann: This is Corbyn’s Nick Clegg Moment

John Mann didn’t hold back on All Out Politics this morning with his reaction to Labour backing a second referendum.

“Let’s recall what happened to Nick Clegg when he reneged on his pledge on tuition fees, well he got decimated by the electorate, and that’s the risk Labour’s taking.”

“This is the metropolitan Labour Party, it’s got nothing to do with Labour voters in my area.”

“If Jeremy Corbyn doesn’t give a free vote on this, then what will happen is he will destroy the Labour Party.”