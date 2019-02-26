Fiona Onasanya Freed From Prison After Just 28 Days

Disgraced former Labour MP Fiona Onasanya is expected to walk free from prison today, after just 28 days of her three month sentence. She will be at liberty to go about her business as she wishes but will be made to wear an electronic tag, and to follow a curfew. This would not prevent her from appearing in the Commons to participate in crunch Brexit votes this week…

Yesterday the Attorney General declared her sentence was not unduly lenient despite Chris Huhne receiving far longer for a similar offence. A slap in the face for the people of Peterborough…