Ericsson Boss: Europe Falling Behind on 5G Thanks to “Heavy Regulation”

The CEO of Ericsson, Börje Ekholm, has warned that Europe risks falling behind the rest of the world in 5G roll-out due to “heavy regulation”. Speaking to the Mobile World Congress on Monday, Ekholm said “It’s a very heavily regulated sector, so overall the investment climate I think is the key reason why we have been slow.”

An authoritative Ericsson company report has predicted that North America and northeast Asia will be the fastest to take up 5G and roll out the new technology. Brexit gives the UK an opportunity to leave sluggish Europe and its overregulatory debilitating habits behind… 

February 26, 2019

Dr Alexander Kogan, the app developer who originally harvested the Facebook data, said…

“I think what Cambridge Analytica has tried to sell is magic and made claims this is incredibly accurate and it tells you everything there is to tell about you. But I think the reality is it’s not that. If you sit down and you really work through the statistics and you think what does a correlation of point three means, those claims quickly fall apart. And that’s something any person with a statistical background can go and do.”

