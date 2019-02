Corbyn had a choice quote to attack May with in Parliament today:

“They say, Mr Speaker, history repeats itself, first time as tragedy, second time as farce…”

What Corbyn didn’t mention was that “they” is actually Karl Marx, in his 1852 essay The Eighteenth Brumaire of Louis Napoleon. It won’t be the last time we hear Marx at the Despatch Box if Corbyn becomes Prime Minister…