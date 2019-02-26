Cooper-Letwin Amendment Pulled After May’s Brexit Extension Commitment

Very good news. PM statement does what is needed to prevent no deal exit on 29 March and enables MPs to forge cross-party consensus on new way forward if PM’s deal does not succeed on 12 March. No need now for Cooper-Letwin Bill. — Oliver Letwin (@oletwinofficial) February 26, 2019

The Tories behind the proposed Parliamentary coup to force an extension of Article 50 appear to have backed down, with Oliver Letwin welcoming the Prime Minister’s commitments to offer a vote on extending Article 50 today, announcing that there is “now no need for a Cooper-Letwin Bill.”

Gratified that the PM has accepted the key proposals in the cross-party Cooper-Letwin Bill. This is a victory for Parliament. We will lay amendments to her motion this afternoon and seek confirmation of her commitments from ministers during tomorrow’s debate. — Nick Boles MP (@NickBoles) February 26, 2019

Nick Boles has agreed – hinting that, provided ministers back up the new commitments made by the Prime Minister, amendments laid today will be pulled tomorrow. This is a major soft Brexit victory that drives demolishes the Tory TIGgers’ absurd assertion that the ERG are dictating Government policy…