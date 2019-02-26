Cooper-Letwin Amendment Pulled After May’s Brexit Extension Commitment

The Tories behind the proposed Parliamentary coup to force an extension of Article 50 appear to have backed down, with Oliver Letwin welcoming the Prime Minister’s commitments to offer a vote on extending Article 50 today, announcing that there is “now no need for a Cooper-Letwin Bill.”

Nick Boles has agreed – hinting that, provided ministers back up the new commitments made by the Prime Minister, amendments laid today will be pulled tomorrow. This is a major soft Brexit victory that drives demolishes the Tory TIGgers’ absurd assertion that the ERG are dictating Government policy…

Quote of the Day

Andrea Jenkyns accuses PM of acting in bad faith…

“I would not be surprised if we were promised that it would be looked at in the next stage to gain support but then be immediately dropped once the withdrawal agreement had gone through. The government needs to work on building up trust as many of us feel that we have been strung along.”

