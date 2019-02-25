Varadkar: We’ll Either Have a Deal or an Extension

#BREAKING: Ahead of a meeting with Theresa May in Egypt, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is the most upbeat he’s been in while: “On the 29th of March, we’ll either have a deal or an extension.” #Brexit pic.twitter.com/zVG4JffCYt — Kevin Doyle (@KevDoyle_Indo) February 25, 2019

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is looking particularly chipper at the EU’s Red Sea jolly in Sharm-El-Sheikh this morning, telling a press conference that “on the 29th of March we’ll either have a deal or have an extension”. It’s less than three weeks since May said unequivocally that she is going to “deliver Brexit on time”. What has May been telling Varadkar to make him change his mind?