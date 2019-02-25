Varadkar: We’ll Either Have a Deal or an Extension

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is looking particularly chipper at the EU’s Red Sea jolly in Sharm-El-Sheikh this morning, telling a press conference that “on the 29th of March we’ll either have a deal or have an extension”. It’s less than three weeks since May said unequivocally that she is going to “deliver Brexit on time”. What has May been telling Varadkar to make him change his mind?

February 25, 2019 at 11:34 am

