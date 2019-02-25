Onasanya’s Jail Sentence ‘Not Unduly Lenient’

Attorney General Geoffrey Cox’s office has concluded that the three months Fiona Onasanya was sentenced to for lying about speeding was not an unduly lenient sentence, after a review and “careful consideration”. A spokesperson for the office said that “The threshold [to refer the case to the Court of Appeal] is a high one, and the test was not met in this case.”

Meanwhile, Onasanya has earned almost £6,000 of her generous MPs salary for the few weeks she has been behind bars, not working. By the time she gets out in April, she will have received £20,000…