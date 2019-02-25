Hezbollah Ban is Win for Blair

The official Labour Party position was that Corbyn’s friends should not be banned, on the basis of a specious argument that the political wing is not connected to the military wing. Tony Blair’s Institute has been lobbying hard for a UK ban on the Iranian-backed terrorists Hezbollah. Entirely coincidentally the former Tony Blair got paid $12 million by Iran’s bitter rivals and his own client, the Saudi regime. Fancy that…

Tags: , ,
People:
February 25, 2019 at 1:25 pm

Seen Elsewhere

“Institute for Public Interest News” is a Bad Idea “Institute for Public Interest News” is a Bad Idea
Humphrys Interviews Naked Remainer Humphrys Interviews Naked Remainer