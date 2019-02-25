Hezbollah Ban is Win for Blair

We welcome the Home Office’s decision to proscribe Hezbollah in the UK but the international community must take unified steps to ban Hezbollah in its entirety.
The official Labour Party position was that Corbyn’s friends should not be banned, on the basis of a specious argument that the political wing is not connected to the military wing. Tony Blair’s Institute has been lobbying hard for a UK ban on the Iranian-backed terrorists Hezbollah. Entirely coincidentally the former Tony Blair got paid $12 million by Iran’s bitter rivals and his own client, the Saudi regime. Fancy that…