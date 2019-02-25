EU Shamelessly Claims Credit for Olivia Colman’s Oscar Win

The EU has never been adverse to shamelessly claiming the credit for other people’s hard work (remember *that* Olympics medal table) and this year’s Oscars have been no exception. This morning the European Commission put out a brazen statement congratulating itself for Olivia Colman’s Best Actress win at the Oscars. Not exactly the sort of bare-faced cheek viewers of The Favourite may have been hoping for…

The EU’s rationale for muscling in on Colman’s success was that The Favourite had received €50,000 of ‘EU funding’ for its development. The total budget for the film was $15 million, the EU’s ‘contribution’ was less than 0.4%…

People:
February 25, 2019 at 1:54 pm

Euro News



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Andrea Jenkyns accuses PM of acting in bad faith…

“I would not be surprised if we were promised that it would be looked at in the next stage to gain support but then be immediately dropped once the withdrawal agreement had gone through. The government needs to work on building up trust as many of us feel that we have been strung along.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
“Institute for Public Interest News” is a Bad Idea “Institute for Public Interest News” is a Bad Idea
Humphrys Interviews Naked Remainer Humphrys Interviews Naked Remainer