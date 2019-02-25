EU Shamelessly Claims Credit for Olivia Colman’s Oscar Win

The EU has never been adverse to shamelessly claiming the credit for other people’s hard work (remember *that* Olympics medal table) and this year’s Oscars have been no exception. This morning the European Commission put out a brazen statement congratulating itself for Olivia Colman’s Best Actress win at the Oscars. Not exactly the sort of bare-faced cheek viewers of The Favourite may have been hoping for…

The EU’s rationale for muscling in on Colman’s success was that The Favourite had received €50,000 of ‘EU funding’ for its development. The total budget for the film was $15 million, the EU’s ‘contribution’ was less than 0.4%…