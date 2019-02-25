Dan Poulter Wins Defamation Case Against Sunday Times

Tory MP Dan Poulter has won his defamation case against the Sunday Times over “false and untrue claims that he had sexually assaulted three women MPs in 2010”. The Sunday Times published two articles in 2017, including one by fellow Tory MP Andrew Bridgen, which falsely alleged that the Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP had put his hand up the skirts of three female MPs.

A representative of the Sunday Times publicly apologised to Poulter in the High Court today as part of the settlement of his claim. Times Newspapers Limited have agreed to pay Poulter legal costs and “substantial damages”, as well as removing the articles from its website and promising not to republish similar allegations in the future. Poulter says it has been a “horrendous episode” and is “delighted” to be able go back to focusing on his work as an MP and mental health doctor.