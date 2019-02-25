Jeremy Corbyn Backs Second Referendum

Labour have put out a statement saying that Jeremy Corbyn will formally back a second referendum tonight. Corbyn will tell the PLP meeting tonight that Labour “will back the Cooper-Letwin amendment to take ‘No Deal’ off the table and announce that Labour will also put forward or support an amendment in favour of a public vote to prevent a damaging Tory Brexit”. Corbyn must be delighted by the prospect of going back to an “evil empire”…

According to the Labour statement, Corbyn will table his own amendment seeking to “enshrine Labour’s five Brexit demands in law” – the soft Brexit plan Corbyn proposed to May three weeks ago – as well as supporting the Cooper-Letwin amendment enabling a Parliamentary putsch to delay Article 50.

The wording on a second referendum still gives Corbyn some wriggle room – it doesn’t commit him to supporting any specific amendment or proposal. Corbyn may yet be making the calculation that a vague commitment to a second referendum is enough to prevent more Europhile Labour MPs from jumping ship for the time being, while gambling that enough of his own MPs will rebel or a softer Brexit deal will be forced through the Commons before he actually has to come good on his commitment. Nonetheless it is still a huge political shift that will have seismic consequences…

Corbyn will tell the PLP: