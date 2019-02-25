BBC’s Ill-Advised Podcast Promo

Guido can’t help but thinking the BBC could have found a better strap-line for their new podcast…
A Socialist Carol (Part 1) | Kristian Niemietz
The Secret Lives of Facebook Moderators | The Verge
Lower Tariffs Mean Greater Prosperity | Get Britain Out
How Government Can Block Cooper Bill | Robert Craig
What Netflix Don’t Want You To Know | UnHerd
Tom Watson Founding New Internal Labour Group | BBC
Mysterious Finances of Arron Banks | Bloomberg
Brexiteers Are Not Far-Right Zealots | Boris
Corbyn, the Democrats and the Enemy Within | ConWoman
Gender Pay Data Fails to Tackle the Problem | Mark Littlewood
Poor State of EU27’s No Deal Preparations | Pieter Cleppe
How Dare Splitters Call this Liberal Tory an Extremist | Fabbers
19 Things I Like | Iain Dale
The Government’s Snub to the North West | Steven Woolfe
How Potent Will Cox’s Codpiece Be? | BrexitCentral
The Secret Lives of Facebook Moderators | The Verge
Lower Tariffs Mean Greater Prosperity | Get Britain Out
How Government Can Block Cooper Bill | Robert Craig
What Netflix Don’t Want You To Know | UnHerd
Tom Watson Founding New Internal Labour Group | BBC
Mysterious Finances of Arron Banks | Bloomberg
Brexiteers Are Not Far-Right Zealots | Boris
Corbyn, the Democrats and the Enemy Within | ConWoman
Gender Pay Data Fails to Tackle the Problem | Mark Littlewood
Poor State of EU27’s No Deal Preparations | Pieter Cleppe
How Dare Splitters Call this Liberal Tory an Extremist | Fabbers
19 Things I Like | Iain Dale
The Government’s Snub to the North West | Steven Woolfe
How Potent Will Cox’s Codpiece Be? | BrexitCentral