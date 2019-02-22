Video Emerges of Corbyn Sympathising With Suicide Bombers

I unearthed a video of Jeremy Corbyn expressing sympathy with Hamas suicide bombers. He met Palestinians who knew suicide bombers: “none of them agreed with it. But they knew why they did it. They said put yourself in our place”. pic.twitter.com/zD3f9zS0TZ — Iggy Ostanin (@magnitsky) February 22, 2019

Bellingcat journalist Iggy Ostanin has unearthed a remarkable video of Jeremy Corbyn sympathising with suicide bombers.

“None of them agreed with it. But they knew why they did it. They said put yourself in our place… a life of demoralisation and bitterness, that is where it leads to.”

The bigotry of low expectations…