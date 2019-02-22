University of Essex Suspend Staff Member Over Anti-Semitism Allegations as Labour Candidate Apologises

In an email sent to all Essex Alumni, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Essex has condemned anti-Semitism and made clear that after more than 200 students voted against the establishment of a Jewish society, Sabbatical Officers have met with the Trustee Board, and have decided to immediately ratify the society. Amazing that it went to a referendum in the first place…

Guido reported yesterday that lecturer Dr Maaruf Ali had been encouraging students to vote against the establishment of the society, and had shared anti-Semitic content on Facebook. The Vice Chancellor has confirmed that he has suspended the lecturer and an independent investigation has been initiated:

“Serious allegations have been made against a member of University staff. In accordance with our University procedures, an independent investigation of these allegations has been initiated and whilst this takes place a member of staff has been suspended.”

Meanwhile, Labour’s Colchester candidate Tina McKay has also apologised for her “offensive and inappropriate” remarks over Labour anti-Semitism on the University of Essex Labour Society Facebook page. These instances are becoming increasingly common. Academia and the Labour Party still have questions to answer…