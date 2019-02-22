Ian Austin Quits “Broken” Labour Party

Ian Austin has become the ninth Labour MP to quit the “broken” party. Austin revealed the news in his local paper and hit out at anti-Semitism and the party’s “lurch towards the hard left” under Jeremy Corbyn. Labour threatening to suspend Austin last year after he attacked their lack of action on anti-Semitism marked a true low point for the party…

However, he will not sit with the new Independent Group of MPs – unlike those 11 MPs Austin is strongly opposed to overturning the EU referendum result. The limitations of the TIGgers’ narrow policy platform already starting to show…