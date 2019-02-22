Chris Leslie’s Bitter Labour Bust Up on Question Time

TIG’s Chris Leslie did not hold back in his criticism of the Labour Party on Question Time last night. Andy McDonald didn’t like him bringing up Shami Chakrabarti’s curiously timed peerage…
