Bercow Ditches The British Constitution

John Bercow has been notoriously cavalier with the British Constitution in recent months as his conniving against Brexit with Remainer MPs has continued to escalate. Guido can reveal an interesting discovery which might help to explain it…

A co-conspirator in a second-hand bookshop was pleasantly surprised to discover a copy of the authoritative text, The British Constitution, by pre-eminent constitutional expert Professor Anthony King complete with a personalised message on the inside cover from the late author himself. The message was to none other than Speaker John Bercow…

King optimistically wrote in 2009: “For John Bercow, Essex graduate and great reforming Speaker of the future – we all hope!” Oh, the irony…

Judging from the book’s near-pristine condition, Bercow doesn’t appear to have bothered spending much time reading about the constitution before deciding that he was bigger than it himself. Much like the real thing, Bercow simply decided to chuck the British Constitution away…