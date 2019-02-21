Soubry Accuses May of Having “Personal” Problem With Immigration

“I think she’s got a problem with immigration” – Anna Soubry MP tells #newsnight that free movement of people is “the only reason” Prime Minister Theresa May will not agree to a single market@KirstyWark | @Anna_Soubry | #IndependentGroup pic.twitter.com/shyenrJGLS — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) February 20, 2019

Anna Soubry has not held back with her personal criticisms of Theresa May since quitting the Tories and launched into another attack against May on Newsnight last night, accusing her of having a “problem with immigration”. Soubry insisted that it went beyond policy and was “personal”, and even claimed it was the only reason May hadn’t backed the UK staying in the single market. “She just has a thing about immigration”…

While it’s true that May has generally been holding out within Government against more flexible immigration policies favoured by many of her ministers, particularly on students, it’s a bit glib for Soubry to say “I don’t know where the hell it’s come from”. Has she already forgotten about the referendum three years ago?

Soubry’s old comrade-in-arms Dominic Grieve was also on Newsnight, confirming that he would “have to leave” the Tories if they were heading for a no-deal Brexit, although he is clearly not as enthusiastic about the prospect as the three defectors. Between Soubry’s personal attacks on May and Heidi Allen’s comments that there hopefully “won’t be a Tory Party to go back to”, wavering Tories will already be getting cold feet about whether they really want to throw their lot in with them…