Easier Fares for All
5:15 pm
What’s David Cameron Up To?
5:00 pm
Who Is On Question Time Tonight
4:15 pm
Corbyn: Shamima Begum “Should Be Brought Back”
3:35 pm
Adam Boulton Accuses All Tory Brexiteers of Being “Far Right”
Yesterday
James O’Brien’s Brazen ‘Who Funds You’ Hypocrisy
BBC’s Think Tank Funding Hypocrisy
Andrew Neil Nails It On Churchill as BBC Announce End of
This Week
Government Borrowing Falls to Lowest Level Since 2001
11:07 am
Adam Boulton Accuses All Tory Brexiteers of Being “Far Right”
Yesterday
Hapless Labour Mayoral Candidate Can’t Explain His Brexit Position At All
Yesterday
New £200 Million Port to be Built on the Thames at Tilbury
Yesterday
Damian Collins Calls For End to Internet Freedom
Jeremy Wright Threatens Social Media Companies
Tech Problems Leave Tory Staff With Nothing To Do
IPSA Paying Out Compensation to Parliamentary Staffers Following Data Breach
Tory Defectors Cross the Floor
Yesterday
Government Defeated 303 to 258 on Meaningless Vote
Bercow Selects Soubry Amendment for Debate
Andrea Leadsom’s Valentine’s Day “Poem”
Disgraced Deben Lobbied for More Green Subsidies the Same Day as His Dodgy Drax Dealings
1:23 pm
Green MEP Arrested in Brussels
Yesterday
Faiza Shaheen Caught Saying Sadiq’s Emission Tax is “Unfair” and Will Hit Poorest Hardest
Government Whitewashing Lord Deben’s £600,000 Green Scandal
Soubry Accuses May of Having “Personal” Problem With Immigration
9:00 am
Hapless Labour Mayoral Candidate Can’t Explain His Brexit Position At All
Yesterday
Timid Tiggers Hop Away From Interviews
Yesterday
Galloway’s Extraordinary Goebbels Rant
Yesterday
Who Is On Question Time Tonight
Only one Brexiteer on…
Tags:
Question Time
February 21, 2019 at 4:15 pm
Media News List
Civil Servant Attacks Political Declaration
|
BrexitCentral
Tom Watson Excluded From Labour Brexit Meetings
|
PolHome
When Did Victimhood Culture Trump Truth?
|
UnHerd
Your Guide, Ms Begum, to Winning Leftie Hearts
|
ConWoman
EMA Told It Can’t Abandon London Lease
|
Politico
Labour Shuts Down Campaign Tools
|
LabourList
Britain’s New Anti-Independence Group
|
Comment Central
Defectors from Democracy
|
ConWoman
Eight Tips for a New Party
| Mark Wallace
Curbing Britain’s Knife Crime Epidemic
|
Comment Central
We’re All Toast Now
|
ConWoman
More Than a Beautiful Game
|
UnHerd
Corbyn Stubbornly Reiterates He is Never Wrong
|
Independent
TIG Will Fade into Irrelevance, Just Like the SDP
| Labour Leave
£440m Aid For Green Schemes in Wealthy Countries
|
Sun
Iran: Social Media Crackdown
|
Times
The Decline and Fall of Brand BBC
|
Comment Central
How to Increase Immunity to Truth Decay
|
RAND
ERG’s 93-Strong Membership List Revealed
|
FT
Up to a Point, Lady Cairncross
| George Osborne
Who Decides What Quality Journalism Means?
| Jasper Jackson
Henry Deedes to Replace Quentin Letts
|
Spectator
Women in Public Affairs Nominations
|
PolicyMogul
Pink News
Buys Gay Ad Targeting Agency
|
Drum
10% Staff Fired at
Vice
|
Press Gazette
Have Digital Counterpublics Given Us Populism?
|
EJO
Buzzfeed’s
Lesson for Journalism
| Iain Martin
Telegraph’s Melania Mess
|
Daily Caller
New
Question Time
Audience Significance
|
Speccie
Bonfire of SJW Clickbait ‘Journalists’
|
Spectator
Civil Servant Attacks Political Declaration
|
BrexitCentral
Tom Watson Excluded From Labour Brexit Meetings
|
PolHome
EMA Told It Can’t Abandon London Lease
|
Politico
TIG Will Fade into Irrelevance, Just Like the SDP
| Labour Leave
EU Agrees No Deal Clearing Arrangements
|
Evening Standard
Honda Closure Nothing to do With Brexit
| Julian Jessop
Fox Pushing For Big No-Deal Tariff Cuts
|
Times
May Targeting Last-Minute Deal
|
Politico
Treasury’s Secret Brexit Stimulus Plan
|
Mail on Sunday
Why the Backstop is such a Big Issue
|
Slugger O'Toole
How Theresa May Might Just Pull It Off
| Rob Hutton
Big Business: Wrong on the Euro, Wrong Now
|
Get Britain Out
The Conservative Party’s Brexit tribes
|
FT
ERG’s 93-Strong Membership List Revealed
|
FT
May Must Keep Pushing for Backstop Changes
| Mark Harper
Iran: Social Media Crackdown
|
Times
How to Increase Immunity to Truth Decay
|
RAND
Internet Anonymity Isn’t Privacy
|
Libertarianism.org
Is Facebook Targeting Pro-Brexit Pages?
| Andrew Allison
AOC Appears in’Donkey Kong 64′ Twitch Stream
|
Engadget
Tesla to Layoff 7 Percent of Workforce
|
The Hill
Is Facebook’s ’10 Year Challenge’ a Harmless Meme?
|
Wired
SpaceX Assembles Shiny Retro Test Starship
|
GeekWire
Banned Sex Toy at CES Shows Sexism in Sex
|
Telegraph
Zuckerberg’s 2019 Personal Challenge
|
Intelligencer
NHS Plans For Millions To See Doctor By Skype
|
The Times
Everything on the Internet is Fake
|
NY Mag
Gatwick Drones Pair ‘No Longer Suspects’
|
BBC
Gatwick Drone: Identities of Arrested Couple
|
Telegraph
Review: Elon Musk’s Insane Mode
| Iain Martin
Request for Footage of MP’s Groping
|
Times
Hell Looks Like Where We Are Right Now
|
Guardian
Hell Hath no Fury Like a Eurocrat
|
The Times
Hell Has a Shelf for Functionaries of Brussels
|
Daily Mail
On Last Night’s Votes
| John Redwood MP
ERG Should Back Brady’s Amendment
| James Forsyth
JRM: Suspend Parliament if it Tries To Block ‘No Deal’
|
CityAM
Buckingham Tories Looking for Bercow Replacement
|
The Sun
What Would a May Victory Mean?
| Centre for Brexit Studies
Politics is a Bucket of Petrol. Bercow Has a Match.
|
The Sun
Bercow Has Abandoned Objectivity
| Tom Harris
Bercow No Confidence Motion “Looks Pretty Certain”
|
BBC
May Will Perhaps Be Able to Enjoy Christmas
|
ConHome
Knives Out for Tory Whips
| Paul Waugh
How MPs Voted on Grieve Amendment
|
BrexitCentral
£440m Aid For Green Schemes in Wealthy Countries
|
Sun
Less Than Zero: Carbon-Removal Technologies
|
CFR
Why Don’t the Kids Protest at the Weekend?
| Toby Young
Green Gummer’s Lord’s Sleaze Investigation
|
Mail
Ditch Nannyish Preachers, Not Tony the Tiger
| Kate Andrews
Anti-Meat Tycoon Tucks Into 20,000-Calorie Burger
|
Mirror
Why Doesn’t Greg Clark Like Brexit?
|
Spectator
Cabinet Heroes Stave Off Calorie Nannies
|
The Sun
How the World’s Got Better
|
Quartz
Government Plastics Ban Destined To Fail
|
Comment Central
Inuits Say Too Many Polar bears
|
Mail
Greenpeace’s Beach Pollution Goes Unreported
| Paul Horgan
“Looming Planetary Emergency” Unscientific
|
Irish Times
Doctors Refusing to Prescribe Medicinal Cannabis
|
Telegraph
UK Carbon Dioxide Emissions Below 1860 Levels
|
CEPR
Civil Servant Attacks Political Declaration
|
BrexitCentral
Tom Watson Excluded From Labour Brexit Meetings
|
PolHome
Honda Closure Nothing to do With Brexit
| Julian Jessop
Chaos of New Independent Group
| Alex Wickham
Fox Pushing For Big No-Deal Tariff Cuts
|
Times
Treasury’s Secret Brexit Stimulus Plan
|
Mail on Sunday
Why the Backstop is such a Big Issue
|
Slugger O'Toole
How Theresa May Might Just Pull It Off
| Rob Hutton
How to Increase Immunity to Truth Decay
|
RAND
Timetable for Labour Split
|
ITV
Why Don’t the Kids Protest at the Weekend?
| Toby Young
My Woke Marxist Commie Boyfriend
|
Penthouse
The Conservative Party’s Brexit tribes
|
FT
Where’s Our Solidarity?
|
1828
Corbyn is Thick
| Nick Cohen
Tip offs:
0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com
Quote of the Day
Carole Cadwalladr writes…
“I’m not a ranting lunatic. I’m a journalist.”
“Institute for Public Interest News” is a Bad Idea
Humphrys Interviews Naked Remainer
Buzzfeed Firing Another 250 Staff
