Easier Fares for All

This week the rail industry released their proposals to reform the fares system, after consulting almost 20,000 people last year in the Easier Fares Consultation. 84% of people called for change to the current regulation of the fares system…

The proposals recommend a seven day price cap which could remove the need to commit to a rigid weekly season ticket, giving flexible workers the opportunity to save money. The industry wants to work with government to update regulations and create easier fares for all…

Find out more at www.bigplanbigchanges.co.uk/easierfares

February 21, 2019 at 5:15 pm

Quote of the Day

Ken Livingstone deployed a corker on TalkRadio this afternoon…
“I joined the Labour Party 50 years ago this month and in all that time I have never heard a single anti-semitic comment.”

