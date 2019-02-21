This week the rail industry released their proposals to reform the fares system, after consulting almost 20,000 people last year in the Easier Fares Consultation. 84% of people called for change to the current regulation of the fares system…
The proposals recommend a seven day price cap which could remove the need to commit to a rigid weekly season ticket, giving flexible workers the opportunity to save money. The industry wants to work with government to update regulations and create easier fares for all…
Find out more at www.bigplanbigchanges.co.