Timid Tiggers Hop Away From Interviews

Kay Burley revealed that both Heidi Allen and Anna Soubry have pulled out of interviews on Sky News this afternoon. Why are the Tory TIGgers so scared of Kay..?

February 20, 2019 at 4:02 pm

Quote of the Day

Ken Livingstone deployed a corker on TalkRadio this afternoon…
“I joined the Labour Party 50 years ago this month and in all that time I have never heard a single anti-semitic comment.”

