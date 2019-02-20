Nick Boles: I’m Not Ready To Leave Conservatives… “Yet”

Former Skills Minister Nick Boles has announced that he is “not ready to give up on [The Consrvative Party] yet” in a tweet that does little to settle nerves within the Party. He said that he agrees “with so much of what my good friends [in The Independent Group] say”…

The phrasing of Boles’ tweet will not reassure members of his constituency association, most of whom will remember their Member before Boles, Quentin Davies, having defected from the Conservative Party to join Labour in 2007. Boles is a respected MP and if he were to take the drastic decision to defect it would be a sad day for the Conservative Party…

February 20, 2019 at 1:04 pm

