New £200 Million Port to be Built on the Thames at Tilbury

Brexit Britain is getting another boost with Chris Grayling giving the green light to Tilbury Port today to build a new £200 million port terminal in Thurrock on the Thames Estuary alongside the existing port. The new port will be privately funded and will be the UK’s largest unaccompanied ferry port and biggest construction processing hub when it opens in Spring 2020. It will be fully streamlined to use all the latest border technologies that Remainers like to pretend don’t exist, like AEO-trusted trader schemes…

Tilbury Port is projected to double the volume of cargo and increase the number of people it directly employs from 3,500 to 12,000 over the next decade or so as part of a £1 billion total investment – another vote of confidence in Brexit Britain as it prepares to turn outwards to the wider world. If May’s deal ever allows it…