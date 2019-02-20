Hapless Labour Mayoral Candidate Can’t Explain His Brexit Position At All

WATCH: Jamie Driscoll – Labour's candidate to be the new North of Tyne Mayor – struggles to explain his position on #Brexit.
It is unclear whether he:
-Wants Brexit to happen or not.
-Wants a second referendum or not.@itvtynetees pic.twitter.com/43acaTou3l
— Joe Pike (@joepike) February 20, 2019
Today Labour selected Momentum-backed Jamie Driscoll as their candidate for the new devolution deal post of North of Tyne Mayor. ITV’s Joe Pike has struggled to ascertain whether he wants Brexit to happen or not, or whether he wants a second referendum or not. Comedy gold…