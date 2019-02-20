Hapless Labour Mayoral Candidate Can’t Explain His Brexit Position At All

Today Labour selected Momentum-backed Jamie Driscoll as their candidate for the new devolution deal post of North of Tyne MayorITV’s Joe Pike has struggled to ascertain whether he wants Brexit to happen or not, or whether he wants a second referendum or not. Comedy gold…

February 20, 2019 at 4:17 pm

Ken Livingstone deployed a corker on TalkRadio this afternoon…
“I joined the Labour Party 50 years ago this month and in all that time I have never heard a single anti-semitic comment.”

