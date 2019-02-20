Green MEP Arrested in Brussels

Amidst all the party splits and leftist infiltration of Labour, the Greens are doing their best to bring back the flavour of the 80s with a good old-fashioned CND-style protest. UK Green MEP Molly Scott Cato has been arrested in Brussels, along with two other Green MEPs and Belgian anti-NATO ‘peace activists’ after the group scaled the wall of a Belgian military base that stockpiles US weapons.

Scott Cato then blocked a runway for F-16 fighters at the Kleine Brogel military base near the Dutch border along with French Green Michèle Rivasi and Luxembourger Tilly Metz. Austrian Green MEP Thomas Waitz was also arrested for demonstrating outside the base. The Guardian is reporting that they could be facing five-year prison sentences under Belgian state security laws. Developing…

February 20, 2019 at 9:25 am

