Galloway’s Extraordinary Goebbels Rant

George Galloway’s Sky News interview this morning took an unexpected turn. He was invited on to talk about his application to re-join the Labour Party, but ended up shouting “The Goebbels is you!” at Sky News’ Niall Paterson. Seemingly not content with Ken Livingstone’s Hitler obsession, the former Respect MP brought a new Nazi into the field…
We’re All Toast Now | ConWoman
More Than a Beautiful Game | UnHerd
Corbyn Stubbornly Reiterates He is Never Wrong | Independent
TIG Will Fade into Irrelevance, Just Like the SDP | Labour Leave
£440m Aid For Green Schemes in Wealthy Countries | Sun
Derek Hatton Readmitted to Labour After 34 Years | Mirror
EU Agrees No Deal Clearing Arrangements | Evening Standard
Honda Closure Nothing to do With Brexit | Julian Jessop
The Trade Union Club for Liberal Cosmopolitans | UnHerd
Meghan Falls for Faux Injustice | ConWoman
TIG: Striking Parallels With Rise of SDP | Daniel Finkelstein
Chaos of New Independent Group | Alex Wickham
Corporate Governance Rule Changes “Deeply Flawed” | FT
Will ‘The Independent Group’ Work? | Mark Wallace
Fox Pushing For Big No-Deal Tariff Cuts | Times
More Than a Beautiful Game | UnHerd
Corbyn Stubbornly Reiterates He is Never Wrong | Independent
TIG Will Fade into Irrelevance, Just Like the SDP | Labour Leave
£440m Aid For Green Schemes in Wealthy Countries | Sun
Derek Hatton Readmitted to Labour After 34 Years | Mirror
EU Agrees No Deal Clearing Arrangements | Evening Standard
Honda Closure Nothing to do With Brexit | Julian Jessop
The Trade Union Club for Liberal Cosmopolitans | UnHerd
Meghan Falls for Faux Injustice | ConWoman
TIG: Striking Parallels With Rise of SDP | Daniel Finkelstein
Chaos of New Independent Group | Alex Wickham
Corporate Governance Rule Changes “Deeply Flawed” | FT
Will ‘The Independent Group’ Work? | Mark Wallace
Fox Pushing For Big No-Deal Tariff Cuts | Times