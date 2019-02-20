Defection PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions?

Q1 Stephen Doughty (Cardiff South and Penarth) (Lab)
Q2 Theresa Villiers (Chipping Barnet) (Con)
Q3 Eleanor Smith (Wolverhampton South West) (Lab)
Q4 Matthew Pennycook (Greenwich and Woolwich) (Lab)
Q5 Tonia Antoniazzi (Gower) (Lab)
Q6 Tom Brake (Carshalton and Wallington) (LD)
Q7 Leo Docherty (Aldershot) (Con)
Q8 Phil Wilson (Sedgefield) (Lab)
Q9 Rosie Duffield (Canterbury) (Lab)
Q10 Caroline Lucas (Brighton, Pavilion) (Green)
Q11 David Linden (Glasgow East) (SNP)
Q12 Alex Cunningham (Stockton North) (Lab)

No TIGers listed on the surprisingly short Order Paper but Bercow may well give them a question. Where will the Tory defectors decide to sit?

Tags:
February 20, 2019 at 11:49 am

Sketch Round-Up



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Andrea Leadsom told BBC Radio 4’s Today

“He’s made his views on Brexit on the record, and the problem with that of course is that the chair’s impartiality is absolutely essential. … He’s made his views known on Brexit… it’s a matter for him but nevertheless it’s a challenge and all colleagues need to form their own view of that.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.