Former Prime Minister David Cameron has emerged from hibernation in his shed put out a statement responding to the three Tory defections today, saying he respects their decision but disagrees with them. Pointedly he notes how the Conservative Party “has long been able to contain different views on Europe”. It always has, but now the pro-EU faction isn’t getting its own way for the first time in years they are calling it “entryism” and throwing their toys out of the pram…